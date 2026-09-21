Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over IIT Bombay Student's Suicide Case, To Examine Digital Evidence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the suicide by IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, with investigators focussing on examining his mobile phone for any suicide note or other digital evidence, as no such note was found at the hostel room.

Investigators are conducting a technical analysis of the seized device and inspecting the crime scene at Hostel No. 4 on the Powai campus to assess the available evidence and circumstances surrounding the September 18 incident.

Authorities are expected to issue summons to individuals named in the FIR, including Professor Suryanarayan Dula, for questioning.

Sahil's parents have alleged that he faced caste-based harassment and mental harassment by faculty members in the months leading up to his death.

The case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged abetment of suicide, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An ACP-rank officer is leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay administration and protesting students and parents appeared headed for a standoff on Monday over the death of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode.

Wakode was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay campus on Friday, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The matter has intensified as both the protesters and the administration have taken strong positions over the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

IIT Bombay apologised and said, "We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil. The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process."

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has expressed grief over Wakode's death and extended its support to Professor Suryanarayan Dula, who was the course instructor and invigilator during the examination.

The Faculty Forum expressed deep sorrow over the student's death and conveyed its condolences to his family, saying that its thoughts were with them during the difficult time.

The Forum also expressed its full solidarity with Professor Dula, stating that he was performing his duties in accordance with the academic policies approved by the institute's Senate and currently in force.

According to the Forum, a mid-term examination was conducted on September 18, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the examination, Professor Dula, who was the course instructor and invigilator, allegedly observed a student committing an academic irregularity.

According to the statement, the student was in possession of a smartphone and was using it without permission during the examination. As per the institute's established procedure, Professor Dula reported the incident to the institute authorities for further action.

The Faculty Forum stated that Professor Dula had performed his academic duties and followed the procedures approved by the institution. It also expressed concern over the impact of the incident on the professor's reputation.

The Forum said it was deeply distressed that the reputation of a professor performing his official and academic duties was being affected. It reiterated its support for Professor Dula, stating that he had acted in accordance with the institution's existing academic policies.