Udit Raj Backs Italy's School Veil Ban, Says It Is Their Society, Their Education System

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj, reacting to Italy's proposed ban on burqas and niqabs in schools, said on Monday that it is their society and their education system. He also said that he believes religious knowledge should not be imparted to anyone until the age of 18.

Italy is preparing legislation that would ban face coverings, including burqas and niqabs, in schools, along with measures to limit the number of foreign students in classrooms and require some parents to learn Italian. The proposal will need parliamentary approval to become law.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said,“Whether in school or outside school, I believe no religious knowledge should be given to anyone until the age of 18. I am saying this for all of humanity. When someone is born, they do not decide their own religion, name or caste. Their parents and society decide these things. They do not choose for themselves, so they should have the freedom to grow and then choose their religion.”

“As far as Meloni and Italy are concerned, it is their society and their education system's requirement, and they have the right to decide what protocols should be followed in their schools and whether religious symbols should be allowed. If it applies to everyone, then there is no question of discrimination,” he added.

Raj also reacted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's criticism of former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari over his recent remarks on Hindu Right-wing communalism.

“I don't think Hamid Ansari has done anything to criticise Sanatan tradition. And second, what has he said that is wrong? Pandit Nehru also said this, and Dr Ambedkar also said this. Why is so much importance being given to the fact that he belongs to the Muslim community?” Raj said.

“Such speeches and statements happen every day. It seems they are constantly looking for an opportunity, waiting for any person from the Muslim community to say anything from which they can create a controversy,” he added.

The remarks come after former V-P Ansari, speaking at an event in New Delhi on Saturday, cited late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's remarks about what he described as the 'real danger to India' while referring to late constitutional expert and author A.G. Noorani's book 'The RSS: A Menace to India.'

Former V-P Ansari referred to Noorani's 2019 book and recalled Pandit Nehru's remarks, documented by former Foreign Secretary Jagat Singh Gundevia, in which the late Prime Minister had warned that the greater danger to India was Hindu Right-wing communalism rather than communism.

His remarks drew criticism from Yogi Adityanath, who on Sunday described them as unfortunate and said they were against India, Indian culture and Indian tradition. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also criticised Former V-P Ansari for his comments on Hindu Right-wing communalism.