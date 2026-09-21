Savita Punia Becomes Most Capped Women's Player, Hockey India Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward

MENAFN - IANS) Kakamigahara, Sep 21 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday lauded Savita Punia for becoming the most-capped player in the history of Indian women's hockey and said her achievement is a testament to "two decades of discipline and leadership" and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the iconic goalkeeper.

Savita surpassed the previous record of 320 senior international appearances held by former India striker Vandana Katariya. She reached the milestone during India's Pool B fixture against Indonesia at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, adding another landmark to her decorated career..

Known across the hockey world as 'The Wall of India' for her shot-stopping skills in open play and her nerveless record in penalty shoot-outs, the 36-year-old Savita made her senior international debut in 2009.

Since then, she has been ever-present across three Olympic Games, two Asian Games campaigns, the Commonwealth Games, and multiple Asian Champions Trophy and FIH Pro League seasons - evolving from a promising young shot-stopper into the backbone and long-time captain of the Indian women's team before the current skipper, Salima Tete, took over.

Savita reached her 300th international cap in February 2025 against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League, becoming only the second Indian woman - after Vandana - to reach 300 caps, and only the second Indian goalkeeper - after PR Sreejesh - to do so.

She equalled Vandana's all-time record of 320 caps on September 20, 2026, in India's emphatic 19-0 win over Uzbekistan in the Asian Games 2026 opener, before surpassing it on Monday.

The record Savita has now surpassed was set by Vandana, India's all-time leading goal-scorer, who made her international debut in 2009 - the same year as Savita - and retired in April 2025 after 320 caps and 158 goals. Her 16-year career included a historic Olympic hat-trick at the Tokyo Games and the Padma Shri.

Speaking after the match, Savita said,“I want to start by saying thank you - to my family, my coaches, my teammates and every single person who has stood behind me since I was a young girl learning to save my first penalty corner. Honestly, I never thought I would reach this milestone.”

“When I started, I was just trying to earn my place in the team and make my family proud. I never imagined I would one day be called the most-capped player in the history of Indian women's hockey. This record doesn't belong to me alone - it belongs to everyone who has played alongside me, and to Vandana too, because she set the bar and pushed all of us to reach higher. My biggest hope now is that the younger generation coming up sees this and believes it's possible for them too. I want them to keep growing, keep working and keep dreaming big for Indian hockey. This game has given me everything, and I will keep giving back to it for as long as I can.”

Praising Savita on her longevity, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "Savita's record is a testament to two decades of discipline and quiet leadership. She has been the backbone of this team, and today's milestone is thoroughly deserved."

Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh added, "On behalf of Hockey India, congratulations to Savita on this historic achievement. Her journey is an inspiration for every young goalkeeper dreaming of wearing the India jersey."

India's women's hockey team continues its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, which also serves as a direct pathway to qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.