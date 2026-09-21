Malta National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Malta as you celebrate the anniversary of your independence.

The U.S.-Malta partnership continues to deliver meaningful results. This year Malta became the 65th nation to sign the Artemis Accords, expanding our cooperation in space exploration. Bilateral trade reached $2.6 billion in 2025, as American companies continue to find opportunities in Malta. Our countries have also strengthened security cooperation through Malta's entry into the Registry Information Sharing Compact, an important tool for maritime security and countering sanctions evasion.

Our growing ties in education and culture, including advanced cultural and professional exchanges, new Fulbright research partnerships, and expanded university cooperation, further strengthen the connections between our people. The United States looks forward to expanding practical cooperation that advances the security and prosperity of both the American and Maltese people.

On this special day, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Malta.