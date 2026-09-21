Belize National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the people of Belize as you mark the 45th anniversary of your nation's independence.
The United States values the enduring friendship and close collaboration between our two countries, and we commend Prime Minister John Briceño's dedication to strengthening regional security and promoting sustainable economic growth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Belize in building a more secure and prosperous future for both our peoples.
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