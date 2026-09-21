Armenia National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Armenia on your Independence Day.

The United States celebrates with Armenia as you mark 35 years since regaining your independence and reflect on the growth your nation has made toward a more peaceful, prosperous, and democratic future. The historic progress we have made together over the past year demonstrates what is possible when we work toward a shared vision of peace and prosperity. We look forward to advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), strengthening economic connectivity, encouraging American investment, and helping unlock new opportunities for Armenia and the broader region.

In the coming years, we anticipate deepening the partnership between our two nations. Congratulations to the people of Armenia on this important national occasion.