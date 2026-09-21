Flsmidth: Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 45-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

21 September 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

On 18 May 2026, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth”) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 26-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.0 billion, and no more than 2,300,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.0 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 14 September 2026 to 18 September 2026:

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price (DKK) Total transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,025,673 519,474,511.05 14-09-2026 10,000 565.19 5,651,915.00 15-09-2026 11,000 554.66 6,101,311.70 16-09-2026 11,000 564.62 6,210,821.10 17-09-2026 11,000 580.84 6,389,222.40 18-09-2026 11,000 575.45 6,329,972.00 Accumulated under the programme 1,079,673 550,157,753.25

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 4,510,644 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.82 percent of the company's total share capital.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, ...

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.

Attachments



Company Announcement no. 45-2026 Transaction details - 14.09.2026 to 18.09.2026