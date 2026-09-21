Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 38 2026
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,968,114
|945.90
|1,861,633,000
|14 September 2026
|10,841
|1.096.88
|11,891,290
|15 September 2026
|10,795
|1.099.65
|11,870,688
|16 September 2026
|9,913
|1.098.78
|10,892,167
|17 September 2026
|10,724
|1.107.13
|11,872,839
|18 September 2026
|10,418
|1.099.93
|11,459,039
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,020,805
|949.93
|1,919,619,024
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,020,805 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.47% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
Attachment
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Share repurchase programme 20260921
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