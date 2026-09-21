Lash Prodigy Founder Amy Williams Named Brow Educator Of The Year At 2026 ILM Awards

Amy Williams, founder of Lash Prodigy, with the Brow Educator of the Year award at the 2026 Melbourne Lash and Brow Conference, held by International Lash Masters at Pullman on the Park, East Melbourne.

Brisbane educator recognised at International Lash Masters' Melbourne Lash and Brow Conference, at an awards program spanning 15 categories.

- Amy Williams, Founder, Lash ProdigyBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Williams, founder of Brisbane lash and brow education company Lash Prodigy, has been named Brow Educator of the Year at the 2026 ILM Lash and Brow Awards.The award was presented on 19 September at the 2026 Melbourne Lash and Brow Conference, held at Pullman on the Park in East Melbourne across 19 and 20 September. The event is run by International Lash Masters (ILM), an Australian-owned platform founded in 2018 that holds an annual lash and brow conference and awards program.ILM launched its Lash and Brow Awards in 2025. The 2026 program ran across 15 categories in two streams: skillset awards, judged by an independent panel against a standardised rubric, and business and industry awards covering leadership, education, business and brand, with a public vote determining the winner in select categories.“Still pinching myself. This one means more than words,” Williams said.“Every early morning, every student I have watched grow, every risk I took to build Lash Prodigy from scratch led to this moment.”Lash Prodigy delivers its training online to students in Australia and internationally, and operates a lash and brow studio at 15/130 Ryans Road, Nundah, in Brisbane's inner north. The company reports more than 27,000 course enrolments. Its courses are accredited and certified with NALA and Lash Inc, and graduates receive certification that can be used to support obtaining appropriate professional insurance.The brow curriculum includes The Ultimate Brow Course, Beyond Brows 2.0 Advanced Course, The Ultimate Brow & Lash Lifting Course, the Brow Lamination Course, the Brow Sculpting / Waxing Course, the Brow Tinting & Hybrid Dye Course and a Brow Mapping Mini Course. Students work through the material at their own pace, with no due dates or expiry on access.Alongside the online courses, Lash Prodigy runs in-person training at the Nundah studio, ranging from a one-day course through to a five-day intensive. Most formats include hands-on practice with live models and a professional kit of lashes, tweezers, adhesive, tools and a training manual, plus lifetime access to the company's Online Ultimate Lash Bundle.The Nundah studio also operates as a working salon, offering brow lamination, hybrid dye, brow mapping, waxing and sculpting, lash lifts and lash extensions, including the Korean lash lifting method.Lash Prodigy states that Williams has worked in the beauty industry for more than 19 years, including more than 16 years specialising in lashes and brows. She is also the founder of sister brand LashXtend, and describes her wider industry role as speaker, judge and educator."This is for every lash and brow artist chasing their dream, it's possible," Williams said.Course listings, in-person training dates and studio bookings are published on the Lash Prodigy website.ABOUT LASH PRODIGYLash Prodigy is an Australian-owned lash and brow education company based in Nundah, Brisbane. It delivers online and in-person training accredited with NALA and Lash Inc, supplies professional lash and brow products, and operates a lash and brow studio at its Brisbane premises. Its sister brand, LashXtend, has products including a lash growth serum. The company reports more than 27,000 course enrolments across Australia and internationally.

Amy Williams

Lash Prodigy

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Lash Prodigy Founder Amy Williams Named Brow Educator of the Year at 2026 ILM Awards News Provided By Next Gen Digital Agency September 21, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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