BAODING, HEBEI, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Resolving lower extremity venous insufficiency without inducing perivenous thermal injury or ecchymosis represents a critical clinical objective in modern phlebology. Early endovenous platforms operating at 980 nm targeted intravascular hemoglobin, requiring higher power thresholds that frequently caused vein wall perforations and subcutaneous ecchymosis. To advance clinical precision, Founded in 2013, professional Founded in 2013, professional Founded in 2013, professional medical laser manufacturer TRIANGEL engineered a specialized 1470 nm diode laser system. Operating under certified ISO 13485 standards, TRIANGEL develops vascular platforms holding FDA clearance and Medical CE certification. The 1470nm endovenous laser ablation system delivers selective endothelial water absorption, circumferential radial energy emission, and durable venous occlusion across ambulatory surgical environments.Engineered around proprietary diode laser innovations, the TRIANGEL platform integrates four core technological pillars that ensure controlled thermal ablation and vascular wall integrity:Targeted 1470 nm Water Absorption: Exhibiting an absorption coefficient 40 times higher than 980 nm for low-energy endothelial photocoagulation.Radial 360-Degree Optical Geometry: Delivering a uniform conical ring of energy along the vein lumen to prevent focal wall perforation.Thermal Energy Confinement and Nerve Preservation: Maintaining low linear energy density to protect the saphenous nerve and perivenous tissues.Documented Long-Term Occlusion Performance: Supported by 1000-case clinical evaluations confirming rapid patient ambulation within hours.Targeted Water Absorption and Low-Energy Thermal Occlusion MechanicsThe clinical evolution of endovenous laser ablation centers on matching laser wavelength with the primary target chromophore in the vein wall. Intracellular and interstitial water in the tunica intima constitutes the predominant chromophore for 1470 nm laser emission. Because the water absorption coefficient of 1470 nm is approximately 40 times higher than that of 980 nm, optical energy converts to heat directly within the vein wall.This targeted interaction induces immediate denaturation of collagen fibers in the tunica media without boiling intravascular blood. Consequently, surgeons apply significantly lower linear endovenous energy density, typically 50 to 70 joules per centimeter, compared to earlier generations. Controlled shrinkage of the venous lumen leads to irreversible fibrotic sealing, eliminating reflux while preserving surrounding anatomical structures, while minimizing intraoperative carbonization and ensuring that the vein wall contracts uniformly without generating transmural thermal necrosis.The TRIANGEL 1470 nm workstation provides specialized hardware configurations and optical accessories designed for endovascular suites:Adjustable Power Output: 1 to 17 watts continuous and pulsed laser delivery with pulse widths from 1 to 10,000 milliseconds.Radial Optical Fiber Specifications: 400 and 600 micrometer silica core fibers with sterile single-use packaging and SMA905 connectors.Visual Guidance System: 650 nm adjustable red aiming beam providing clear subcutaneous transillumination throughout fiber withdrawal.Turnkey Introducer Compatibility: Seamless integration with standard 5F and 6F micro-puncture vascular introducer sheath sets.Radial Fiber 360-Degree Optical Geometry and Perforation PreventionEarly endovenous techniques utilized bare-tip optical fibers that emitted forward-projecting laser beams. Forward energy delivery created localized focal hotspots where the bare fiber tip contacted the vein wall, occasionally causing transmural perforations and post-operative ecchymosis. TRIANGEL addresses this mechanical limitation through specialized 360-degree radial-emitting fiber geometry.The radial fiber tip incorporates a fused silica refractive prism that converts the laser beam into a 360-degree conical ring of optical energy. As the surgeon withdraws the fiber along the saphenous vein, energy distributes evenly across the entire circumference of the endothelial surface. Eliminating direct contact hot spots prevents wall perforation and preserves adjacent sensory nerves. Under ultrasound guidance and direct visualization, this circumferential emission effectively occludes complex perforator veins and tortuous tributary clusters while preserving surrounding cutaneous aesthetics without surgical scarring, enabling vascular specialists to treat advanced chronic venous insufficiency across diverse anatomical variations with high procedural consistency.Clinical Outcome Verification and Patient Recovery MetricsClinical documentation across partner hospitals confirms the therapeutic advantages of the TRIANGEL 1470 nm endovenous platform. In observational studies covering over 1,000 clinical cases of great and small saphenous vein reflux, the system demonstrated complete anatomical occlusion rates exceeding 98 percent at twelve-month follow-up evaluations.Patients treated with 1470 nm radial ablation reported minimal post-operative discomfort, eliminating the need for strong analgesic prescriptions. Ultrasound examinations confirmed zero venous wall perforations, zero skin hyperpigmentation, and no incidence of thermal cutaneous injury or saphenous nerve paresthesia. In addition, clinical data demonstrates high procedural safety and tolerability even in patients with peripheral circulatory incompetence or those maintained on ongoing antithrombotic regimens. Because the entire procedure is performed under local tumescent anesthesia in outpatient settings, patients ambulate immediately post-treatment and resume normal routines within hours, significantly reducing requirements for postoperative compression therapy duration and lowering the incidence of thrombophlebitis compared to older endovascular modalities.Endovascular Workstation Integration and Direct Factory SourcingFor hospital surgical departments and specialized outpatient vein centers, the TRIANGEL 1470 nm platform delivers high operational efficiency. The compact solid-state console facilitates rapid room turnaround, allowing clinical teams to complete multiple saphenous ablation procedures within standard operating schedules. Sourcing directly from manufacturer TRIANGEL removes intermediary distribution expenses and ensures direct engineering collaboration.Direct factory cooperation enables customized user interface branding, tailored clinical training support, and dependable sterile optical fiber delivery. Clinics also receive complete technical documentation, including validated procedural checklists and standardized parameter guideline matrices for various vein diameters. TRIANGEL maintains an ISO 13485:2016 quality system with 12 dedicated quality specialists. Holding US FDA clearance and EU Medical CE MDR certifications, TRIANGEL provides worldwide door-to-door delivery within two weeks, ensuring predictable procurement timelines for healthcare providers globally, backed by direct access to dedicated optoelectronic engineering specialists for continuous post-installation technical support.Technical Consultation and Factory DocumentationVascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, and medical device procurement directors are invited to explore the certified TRIANGEL 1470 nm endovenous laser platform. Access optical specifications, clinical case reports, and direct factory procurement quotations by visiting the official TRIANGEL medical engineering portal: .

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Endovenous Laser Ablation: TRIANGEL's 1470nm Diode Laser for Varicose Vein and Venous Reflux Treatment News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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