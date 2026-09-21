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Exploring POP Display Materials, Designs and Applications for Modern Retail Environments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QUANZHOU, China, September 21, 2026 - China's POP display manufacturing sector continues to serve a wide range of retail and consumer-product applications, covering floor-standing, countertop, wall-mounted, endcap, and other point-of-purchase display formats. As international buyers increasingly evaluate material options, customization capabilities, production capacity, quality documentation, and order requirements, manufacturers with clearly defined production capabilities are increasingly relevant to international sourcing decisions.2026 Market ContextPOP displays are retail fixtures used to present and promote products at the point of purchase. Common formats include floor-standing, countertop, wall-mounted, endcap and modular displays, serving product launches, seasonal campaigns and ongoing in-store merchandising.Strategic Market Research valued the global POP display market at USD 14.6 billion in 2024, while Dataintelo reported that corrugated cardboard accounted for 42.7% of POP display revenue in 2025 and countertop displays accounted for 34.2% of the product-type market share. These figures reflect continued demand for flexible and material-efficient display formats.Sustainability and compliance are also becoming important sourcing considerations for international retail projects. The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (EU) 2025/40 introduces new requirements related to packaging materials and recovery. As a result, buyers are paying closer attention to material selection, relevant documentation, and recyclability when evaluating POP display suppliers.Five POP Display Manufacturers in ChinaChina's POP display manufacturers cover a broad range of retail fixtures, point-of-purchase displays, custom structures, and material formats. Their products serve applications across consumer goods, food and beverages, cosmetics, apparel, toys, and other retail categories.YC FURNITURE GROUP LIMITED (YC POP DISPLAY)Established in 2007, YC Furniture Group reports more than 19 years of experience in the retail display sector. The company operates more than 600,000 ft2 of manufacturing and logistics space and employs more than 200 people, including 17 designers and engineers and 10 quality-control specialists. YC states that it has served more than 5,000 companies and brands worldwide. Its production covers metal, wood, acrylic, PVC, and cardboard, allowing different materials, structures, and finishes to be combined within a single display project. The company describes its capabilities as covering whole-store design, retail fixture and display design, booth and showroom design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, and after-sales support.Its documented product range covers thousands of POP display products across categories including footwear, clothing, gifts, socks, tools, toys, hats, eyewear, cosmetics, food, cardboard displays, and pet food. The range includes floor-standing, countertop, and other customized display formats, with dimensions and structural configurations developed according to project requirements.Certification records provided by the company include an FSC Chain of Custody certificate issued by SGS under certificate number SGSHK-COC-331884, valid from October 18, 2023 to October 17, 2028, covering PETJ26705, SODJ26531, and JW-CTD379. ISO 14001 certification covers PETJ26705, HATJ26704, PETJ26703, TDSJ26802, SODJ26531, and FODJ6103, while ISO 9001 certification covers a wider range of listed models. Published MOQs are 200 units for free-standing cardboard displays, 500 units for countertop cardboard displays, 50 units for free-standing metal and wood displays, and 100 units for countertop metal and wood displays. YC states that exports account for 95% of sales, with principal markets in North America, Europe, South America, and Oceania. The company also identifies Victoria's Secret, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, New Balance, Jeep, Dickies, CAT, DEWALT, Mobil, Pepsi, Lee Cooper, and Mothercare among its customers.Dongguan PDS Display Co., LimitedEstablished in 2005, PDS Display is a Dongguan-based manufacturer of POP/POS displays and retail fixtures. Its public materials describe capabilities in metal, wood, acrylic, and plastic production, with products covering several retail display formats. The company also lists ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 among its management certifications and serves overseas markets including the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.Shenzhen WOW Packaging Display Co., Ltd.Established in 2010, Shenzhen WOW Packaging Display Co., Ltd. focuses on POP/POS displays and retail merchandising products. Its product range includes cardboard, PVC, acrylic, metal, and other display formats, covering floor displays, countertop displays, pallet displays, endcap displays, and related retail applications. The company serves projects across food, beverages, cosmetics, consumer goods, toys, clothing, and other retail categories.Kunshan Deco POP Display Co., LtdKunshan Deco POP Display Co., Ltd. focuses on POP display development, design, and production. Its main product range includes cardboard floor and counter displays, paper pallet displays, dump bins, acrylic displays, and metal display racks. The company states that it has more than 10 years of experience in cardboard display production and serves international retail applications.Shanghai Fuli Industry & Trade Co., LtdShanghai Fuli Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. provides retail display and promotional display solutions, with production facilities in Shanghai and Dongguan. The company focuses on FMCG applications such as food, beverages, candy, and snacks, and offers floor displays, countertop units, promotional racks, and other retail display products.Key Considerations for BuyersWhen evaluating POP display suppliers, buyers may consider manufacturing capacity, material capabilities, product range, certifications, MOQ, export experience, packaging, and after-sales support. For customized projects, load-bearing requirements, assembly documentation, sample approval, lead times, and replacement policies should also be confirmed before ordering.For international retail projects, buyers should verify any claimed certifications and material documentation, including certificate numbers, issuing organizations, applicable standards, and validity periods.Closing OutlookAs the POP display sector continues to develop, manufacturers are responding to demand for flexible formats, diverse materials, customized structures, and more clearly documented production capabilities. For international buyers, supplier evaluation remains closely connected with the specific requirements of each retail project.

Maggie

YC FURNITURE GROUP LIMITED

+ +44 742-178-2702

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Five Reputable POP Display Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Retail Display Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 21, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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