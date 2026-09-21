LVLY AND MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCE FLORISTRY PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026/27 SEASON

LVLY has been named the official floristry partner of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for its 2026/27 season. Image Source: LVLY

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melbourne's leading online florist and gifting brand LVLY is proud to announce its partnership with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) as official floristry partner for the 2026/27 season.Two Melbourne icons are coming together to celebrate the moments that make the city feel special, bringing flowers and music together across the MSO's 2026/27 season.For more than a decade, LVLY has been on a mission to make someone's day, one delivery at a time. The brand's partnership with the MSO feels like a natural fit, with both organisations sharing a passion for creating memorable experiences and bringing people together through creativity.Throughout the 2026/27 season, LVLY will provide fresh floral arrangements for select MSO performances, events and special occasions, adding a signature touch of colour and joy to some of Melbourne's most anticipated cultural moments.“Melbourne has always been at the heart of LVLY, so partnering with an organisation as iconic as the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is incredibly special for us,” said Chelsea Radin, Brand Manager at LVLY.“Music and flowers have a wonderful ability to make people feel something. Whether it's the first note of a performance or receiving a bunch of flowers unexpectedly, these are the moments that stay with us. We're thrilled to be able to bring a little more LVLY joy to the MSO's season.”The partnership comes as the MSO continues to bring world-class orchestral performances to audiences across Melbourne, with a program spanning classical masterpieces, contemporary works, film scores and special performances.For LVLY, the partnership is also an opportunity to celebrate its Melbourne flower delivery roots and its belief that flowers are about more than just gifting, they're about creating moments, marking milestones and making ordinary days feel a little more extraordinary.As the 2026/27 season unfolds, audiences can expect to see LVLY flowers bringing an extra touch of Melbourne-made joy to the MSO's events.About LVLYLVLY is an Australian gifting and flower delivery brand on a mission to make someone's day. Founded in Melbourne, LVLY delivers fresh flowers, plants, gifts and good vibes, designed to help people celebrate the people they love, whether it's a big occasion or simply a 'thinking of you' moment.About the Melbourne Symphony OrchestraThe Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is Australia's oldest professional orchestra and one of the country's leading cultural institutions. The MSO presents a diverse program of orchestral music and performances throughout the year, connecting audiences with extraordinary music and artists from Australia and around the world.

Chelsea Radin

LVLY

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LVLY AND MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCE FLORISTRY PARTNERSHIP FOR 2026/27 SEASON News Provided By LVLY September 21, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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