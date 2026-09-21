Kerala Govt Weighs Vigilance Action Against Vijayan, Family After ED Report

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (IANS) Kerala is awaiting a key decision by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on whether to initiate vigilance action against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and members of his family following allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions.

According to official sources, Chief Minister Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala are expected to meet shortly to examine the ED's report along with the legal opinion of the Advocate General. The deliberations are likely to determine whether the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau should register an FIR directly or conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

The legal opinion reportedly states that a case can be considered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and points to prima facie material warranting scrutiny of allegations relating to bribery and disproportionate assets. It further notes that the receipt of money through an intermediary or third party could also attract liability under the law.

The opinion is understood to have suggested that payments allegedly received by Veena Vijayan, daughter of the former Chief Minister, could be examined to determine whether they were intended to benefit Pinarayi Vijayan. It also indicates that cases may be considered against Veena Vijayan and legislator P.A. Mohammed Riyas in relation to the allegations.

The ED had submitted a 25-page report to the State Police Chief seeking registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The report reportedly contains details of alleged payments, financial records and WhatsApp conversations that the agency claims support its allegations.

According to the ED, illegal payments were received during Pinarayi Vijayan's tenure as Chief Minister between 2016 and 2026, either directly or through Exalogic, a company owned by his daughter. The agency has sought action against more than a dozen individuals, including Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena Vijayan and former minister Mohammed Riyas.

The Advocate General's opinion has also noted that the transactions under scrutiny span both before and after the 2018 amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, making provisions from both legal regimes relevant to any potential investigation. The forthcoming meeting between Satheesan and Chennithala is expected to determine the course of action and the scope of any inquiry.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has dismissed the ED's allegations as politically motivated and is expected to oppose any state-level probe based on the agency's findings. The state government, however, has maintained that communications received from a central investigative agency must be examined and acted upon in accordance with the law.