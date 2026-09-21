Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Dies At 27, Cause Undetermined

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. Gerber died on September 20, 2026, at a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by People magazine. His cause of death remains undetermined, with an autopsy pending.

A representative for Crawford, Rande Gerber and Gerber's sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, told People magazine,“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Gerber was born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1999 and began his modelling career as a teenager after signing with IMG Models at 15. He made his runway debut in a Moschino show in Los Angeles before appearing in shows including Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. He also featured in a Calvin Klein campaign.

Presley Gerber's Struggle With Mental Health

Gerber, who worked alongside his younger sister Kaia, had spoken publicly in recent years about his struggles with mental health, depression and substance abuse. He also faced a DUI charge in December 2019.

In an earlier interview, as cited by People magazine, Gerber said,“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do.”

He also described mental health as“a 24/7 job” and said he wanted to help people dealing with depression or other struggles“and there's no judgment,” as per People magazine.

Gerber subsequently shared“Mental Health Mondays” videos on Instagram, discussing recovery, healthy habits and his own experiences.

In a 2025 social media video, he spoke about reconnecting with physical activity after years away from sports.

In December 2025, in a since-deleted Instagram video, Gerber also discussed medications he said he was taking for panic attacks and spoke about recent losses in his life. He said he hoped the video would help people feel less alone and connect with others who could offer support.

In the September 2026 issue of Vogue, as cited by People magazine, Kaia Gerber reflected on her brother's struggles and his openness about his experiences.“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything- and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'” she said.

Presley Gerber is survived by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister, Kaia Gerber. His cause of death has not yet been determined pending the autopsy. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)