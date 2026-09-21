Diya Kumari Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Inappropriate' Remarks On PM Modi

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Indore 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, saying that such language was inappropriate for someone holding the constitutional position of Leader of Opposition.“It is characteristic of him to constantly speak disparagingly about the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister holds a constitutional office, and engaging in such petty behaviour is completely wrong. He is the Leader of the Opposition; such conduct does not befit his position,” Kumari told ANI.

Kumari Slams 'Jhooth ki Goonj' Events

She further criticised Gandhi's student outreach programme, saying,“He keeps organising these 'Jhooth ki Goonj' events and visiting various places--one wonders what message he intends to convey to the youth. Speaking about the Prime Minister in this manner is absolutely wrong, and I strongly condemn the language he used.”

BJP Demands Apology Over Mimicry

Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme was held in Indore on September 19, where the Congress leader interacted with students and raised issues related to education, employment, recruitment and examination-related concerns. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Monday demanded that Rahul Gandhi issue an apology to the women across the country, accusing him of insulting womanhood and Indian culture through targeted mimicry of Prime Minister Modi's late mother during the Indore leg of 'Chhatron ki Goonj'.

Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that the Congress party lacks substantive policy issues or political arguments to counter the ruling BJP, which has secured a third consecutive term at the Centre and is driving India toward becoming the world's fourth-largest economy and achieving Viksit Bharat.

Indore Event Sparks Political Row

The event also triggered a political controversy following a mimicry performance involving stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani, who mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders criticised the performance and alleged that it was disrespectful to the Prime Minister and his late mother, while Congress leaders defended it as humour.

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative is a student-focused outreach programme launched by Rahul Gandhi. According to the programme's official website, the campaign focuses on issues including paper leaks, unemployment and concerns related to the education system. The campaign was launched from Kota in Rajasthan in June and has since expanded to other cities, including Indore. (ANI)

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