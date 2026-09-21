30-Year-Old UK Woman Quits Law Career To Walk Dogs, Now Earns Up To Rs 50,000 A Day

A 30-year-old woman in the United Kingdom quit her high-flying career as a lawyer to become a full-time dog walker, People magazine reported, citing Kennedy News and Media. Liz East, the woman, now makes a lot of money every month. According to the news source, she said, "Working in criminal defence was a lot; it was pretty draining." "I did everything from admin to going to court, going to prisons, and chatting with clients."

After four years in criminal defence, East realised her dream career was costing her peace of mind. Because of the constant work pressure, she decided to walk away from law to start a full-time dog-walking business.

"I felt older than I was. Every day I thought, 'Is this my life now?'" she added. She started to doubt her long-term prospects in the legal field because of fear of complete burnout. "My spouse enjoys his work as a dog walker and dog boarder," she remarked. "So, being around someone who is so passionate about what they do, I thought, 'Why am I dreading work every weekend and working these long hours?'"

Then, in order to pay her bills and develop a clientele for her pet care service, she accepted a job at a nearby bar. In less than a year, she had a full schedule of regular clients.

East currently takes care of 20 to 30 dogs every day while leading four group walks. She makes between 300 and 400 pounds (about Rs 38,500 to Rs 51,400) a day at an hourly rate of around 14 pounds (about Rs 1,800) per dog.

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"I get some people saying, 'You went from law to dog-walking? You did all that studying and now you're just walking dogs?'" she said.

"Some of them were judgmental and thought I had wasted six years, but I learned a lot during those six years that I still use in everyday life," she added.

"People presume dog walkers are low-earning, but I actually earn more now," she said. "I'm making thousands more per month than I was working in corporate, and I do half the hours I used to."

She said that money shouldn't be the sole motivation for such a move, as anyone wanting to be a dog walker needs an unconditional love for animals.