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- Madhav Bhatta, CEOMáLAGA, MáLAGA, SPAIN, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At ECOC 2026, Genuine Optics is introducing 3.2T OSFP modules with 450Gb/s per lane signaling. The module is based on Thin Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) platform enabling very low power next generation pluggable module performance for scale out and scale across applications.Key points.DSP, driver and Mach-Zehnder modulator (MZM) architecture optimized for end-to-end performance.Innovative assembly techniques to enable high bitrate performance with nominal costs.Up to 450Gb/s per lane transmission with TDECQ < 2.5dB and Extinction Ratio greater than 4.5dB..Industry leading 2nm DSP technology“The 3.2T OSFP module extends Genuine Optics' portfolio for bandwidth-intensive AI infrastructure, combining high per-lane data rates with a design focused on lower power and scalable deployment,” said CEO Madhav Bhatta.“With this product line, we continue to push the technology edge.”See a live demonstration of the 3.2T OSFP module at Genuine Optics booth 1134 during ECOC 2026 in Málaga, Spain, September 21–23.About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics delivers high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions engineered for the demands of AI networking and modern data centers. From its headquarters in San Jose, CA, the company provides a complete portfolio of interconnect technologies-spanning fully retimed (FRO), linear retimed optics (LRO), linear pluggable optics (LPO) and active electrical cables (AEC) solutions. This technological breadth is backed by robust manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, ensuring scalable production and supply chain reliability for a global customer base.Genuine Optics Media Relations(669) 342-5892...

David Huff

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Genuine Optics Unveils 3.2T OSFP Module with 450 Gb/s Lanes at ECOC 2026 News Provided By Genuine Optics September 21, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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