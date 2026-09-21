Dista Showcases Location-First AI/Genai Collections CRM And Sales Productivity Suite At Global Fintech Fest 2026

Dista at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Dista showcased Dista Collect and Dista Sales at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, highlighting AI/GenAI, Low-Code/No-Code and location intelligence for BFS.

- Shishir Gokhale | CEO and Co-founder of Dista

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pune-based location intelligence company demonstrated Dista Collect and Dista Sales at India's largest fintech gathering in India.

Dista, a location intelligence, AI-powered low-code/no-code platform company exhibited at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, held September 9-11 at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Over three days, Dista's leaders engaged with financial leaders and decision-makers, conversations that will now power financial inclusion across India through Dista's product suite for Banks, NBFCs and MFIs.

GFF is India's largest fintech conference, bringing together policymakers, regulators, bankers, and financial services leaders from across the globe. Being at the event confirmed that the challenges Dista is building for the BFS sector in India are real, current, and relevant.

What Dista Brought to the Fest

Dista exhibited at Booth K 19-21, where the company's founders, technology leadership, and product architects engaged directly with attendees, speakers, and other exhibitors throughout the three-day fest.

The booth also hosted customer interviews, where existing customer advocates engaged directly with industry peers to share their experiences and add real credibility to Dista's impact.

In a standout highlight, Nishant Kumar, CPO and Co-founder and Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder of Dista, were also invited to attend the exclusive inauguration ceremony and address by Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi.

Nishant Kumar, was a nominated speaker at the fest and led a dedicated showcase of Dista Collect. The session underscored the growing need to unify debt collections end-to-end to serve the on-ground realities of debt recovery in India. Kumar also demonstrated the location intelligence and AI/Gen-AI capabilities of Dista Collect, which are designed to help teams collect more and reduce DPD.

Deepak Garg, Chief Technology Officer at Dista, presented an immersive and engaging walkthrough of the company's solutions for vehicle and business loan verification.

While, at the expo floor, Dista's marquee products for the BFS industry were on live demonstration across all three days.

Dista Collect is the company's location-first, AI/GenAI-powered, unified debt collection CRM built for banks, NBFCs, and MFIs. It unifies digital, telecalling, field collection, and omni-channel communication workflows into a single platform offering lending institutions a single source of truth from pre-delinquency through settlement, repossession, and disposal.

Dista Sales is the company's sales productivity suite. It equips sales leaders and teams with structured territory coverage plans, location-driven scheduling, and real-time reporting that drives revenue accountability across geographies.

The Impact: What GFF 2026 Produced

GFF 2026 confirmed what Dista witnesses in the market: the Indian BFS collections and sales landscape is at an inflection point. Regulatory pressure, rising NPA stress, and growing digital adoption among collectors and sales teams are converging. Institutions are actively looking for products that bring structure and accountability to on-ground execution and the demand Dista encountered at GFF was consistent with that picture.

"Being front and center at GFF 2026 reaffirmed my belief that India's BFS industry will drive financial equity and inclusion, with Indian tech like Dista Collect and Dista Sales playing a key role." said Shishir Gokhale, CEO and Co-founder of Dista at Dista's booth on the expo floor.

About Dista

Dista is a global leader in location intelligence and AI, serving 35+ banks, NBFCs, and MFIs across India. Its platform helps institutions optimize unified collections, boost sales productivity, and scale field operations. Built on patented algorithms and a low-code/no-code architecture, Dista manages recovery for a portfolio of 6 lakh crore AUM and operationalizes 1.25 lakh collector and sales officers across the country. Dista's core products - Dista Collect and Dista Sales- cover the full range of field collections, sales execution, and location analytics.

Swapnil Sangeet

Dista

+91 1800 210 3478

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Dista Showcases Location-first AI/GenAI Collections CRM and Sales Productivity Suite at Global Fintech Fest 2026 News Provided By Dista Inc September 21, 2026, 06:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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