MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rican Crew First to Film Predatory Behavior of Newly Discovered Cat in Bolivia appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

SAN JOSÉ / LA PAZ - A Costa Rica-based documentary team from Botanica Films has made history by becoming the first crew to capture the hunting and predatory behavior of the Tilcayo (Leopardus tilcayo), a newly identified species of wild cat native to Bolivia.

Led by Costa Rican filmmaker Emi Kondo and South African director Thomas Poole, the team filmed the small feline-which is even smaller than a domestic house cat-stalking, capturing, and playing with a wild mouse, one of the primary prey species in its diet.

The unique access came through a long-standing friendship between Kondo and Bolivian biologist Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz, one of the lead scientists who formally identified and described the new species alongside an international team of researchers.

Reclaiming Indigenous Knowledge and Latin American Science

Beyond its scientific significance, the discovery marks a major milestone for Latin American conservation efforts. The species name, tilcayo, directly honors the ancestral designation used by local indigenous communities in Bolivia.

Historically, wild species across South America were named by naturalists from outside the continent. Kondo highlighted the deep cultural importance of a Bolivian scientist leading the classification:

Upcoming Feature Documentary in Production

Building on their exclusive footage and close collaboration with the scientific team, Botanica Films is currently in production on a feature documentary. The project aims to showcase the personal and scientific journeys behind Latin American biodiversity research and wildlife discoveries.

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