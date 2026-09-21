Tamil Nadu: Madurantakam Bypoll Candidates Get Extra Security Amid Public Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police have tightened security for candidates of major political parties contesting the Madurantakam Assembly by-election after public opposition during campaign visits led to arguments and minor scuffles in some parts of the constituency.

The by-election in Madurantakam constituency in Chengalpattu district is scheduled for October 6.

With polling approaching, political parties have intensified their campaigns, while candidates and their supporters are travelling across villages to seek votes and mobilise public support.

As the campaign gathers momentum, candidates have reportedly faced questions and protests from residents in several villages over unresolved local issues. In some places, heated arguments broke out between candidates and members of the public during door-to-door campaigning and street meetings.

There were also instances of pushing and jostling after supporters accompanying the candidates intervened in disputes. Police fear that such confrontations could escalate into clashes between residents and party workers if adequate security arrangements are not maintained throughout the campaign period.

After these incidents, police have provided additional protection to candidates representing the main political parties.

Police are now assigning around 10 to 15 personnel each day to accompany prominent candidates during campaign visits, particularly in villages where public resentment or political tension has been reported.

Police teams are also monitoring campaign routes and public meetings to prevent clashes and ensure that candidates can canvass without disruption.

Officers have been instructed to intervene promptly if arguments develop between residents and political workers.

Meanwhile, members of the public have alleged that flying squads deployed for the by-election are not conducting vehicle checks with seriousness. They claimed that no major seizure of unaccounted cash or large quantities of pamphlets, posters and banners linked to electoral violations had been reported so far.

Residents said stricter surveillance was necessary as the possibility of illegal cash distribution could increase in the final stages of the campaign. They urged the police and election authorities to intensify vehicle inspections, particularly on roads connecting villages and at entry points to the constituency.

The public also sought round-the-clock monitoring of suspicious vehicle movements and stronger enforcement of election rules. Election officials are expected to step up checks as polling day draws closer, while police continue to assess security requirements based on the situation in each campaign area.