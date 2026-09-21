Middle East And Africa Pea Protein Isolate Market Size, Share & Forecast 2034

The Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Isolate Market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 0.14 billion in 2026 to USD 0.36 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

Pea protein isolate, also known as pea protein powder, is ideal for individuals with various food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities due to its exceptional nutritional value, high solubility, and superior emulsification. It increases muscle thickness while enhancing exercise performance and regulating blood glucose levels. Veganism's growing popularity and rising consumer concerns about lactose intolerance are additional factors influencing the demand for pea protein isolate.

The MEA pea protein industry is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The increasing consumer demand for organic supplements and health and wellness products is a major driver for the pea protein market. Furthermore, the demand for textured protein in convenient food and ready-to-eat products is rising, contributing to the global development of pea protein.

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The growing vegan population in Western and other countries, mainly for environmental and health reasons, is anticipated to benefit market development, as vegans are more likely to choose products enhanced with plant-based proteins to meet their protein needs. Greenhouse gas pollution from the raising of animals and meat production have substantial. Furthermore, cattle agriculture necessitates a large amount of feedstock, necessitating additional land for agriculture, pesticides, and water. Sustainability problems connected with livestock farming, a growing proportion of the region's populace is adopting a vegan diet, driving the pea protein market.

Urbanization has led to improved living standards and increased purchasing power, shifting consumer preferences toward healthy food options. The rise in health-conscious individuals and lactose-intolerant individuals has influenced consumer choices. Urban consumers prefer natural and organic foods, and there is growing awareness regarding non-GMO and chemical-free food products, contributing to the global growth of naturally derived protein powder. The increasing population and the corresponding demand for protein-rich and nutrient-dense foods drive the pea protein market.

Pea protein manufacturers face a significant challenge in terms of insufficient supply. Climate change already affects crop production, with varying impacts across different regions worldwide. Rising temperatures have reduced crop yields, leading to increased costs for peas. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused import bottlenecks, further impacting the availability and affordability of peas. As the demand for plant-based protein continues to rise, there is a risk of supply chain issues, potentially limiting the availability of pea protein. To meet the growing market demand, manufacturers must establish a reliable supply chain for pea protein.

The MEA pea protein market faces certain limitations related to the side effects associated with its protein powder. While pea protein powder is generally considered to have minimal negative effects, some concerns have impacted the industry's growth. One limitation is that pea protein, particularly in powder form, can be high in sodium, which may pose health issues for individuals following a salt-restricted diet. Additionally, consuming this protein powder has been associated with potential weight gain, reduced kidney function, and joint pain. These factors are anticipated to impede market growth in the foreseeable future.

According to a study, the pea protein market is projected to become a prominent industry. This is primarily due to the higher protein consumption resulting from the rapid growth of the global urban population. Between 2000 and 2018, 74 million individuals migrated to cities annually. Looking ahead, the yearly increase in the global urban population is expected to rise to 79 million people between 2019 and 2025. This indicates that urbanization will positively impact potential worldwide protein consumption, thereby significantly driving market growth in the coming years.

The pea protein market in the region is experiencing growth due to the increased interest of food producers in incorporating pea protein into various food products. These include items like pizzas, pasta, risotto, and Panzanella. By incorporating pea protein, not only do these producers enhance the nutritional and functional qualities of the food, but they also improve its taste. Furthermore, many pea manufacturers prioritize sustainability and the development of nutritious food, health supplements, and superfoods that provide high nutritional value. This trend is opening up new possibilities for participants in the pea protein market.

High-purity pea protein isolate with protein content above 85% is suited to products that require a concentrated plant-based protein ingredient and strong nutritional positioning. Medium-purity pea protein isolate with protein content between 80% and 85% provides a balance between protein concentration, functionality, and cost, making it suitable for a wider range of formulations. Low-purity pea protein isolate with protein content between 75% and 80% offers a more economical alternative for applications where maximum protein concentration is not essential. Manufacturers select among these product categories based on factors such as nutritional requirements, formulation performance, cost considerations, taste, texture, and the intended application.

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Wet processing uses water-based separation techniques to extract and concentrate protein from peas, producing ingredients with functional properties suitable for different food and beverage formulations. It can be selected when characteristics such as consistency, dispersibility, and texture are important to the finished product. Dry processing primarily uses mechanical separation methods and requires comparatively less water during production, offering an alternative approach for producing pea protein ingredients. The selection of wet or dry processing depends on production costs, available infrastructure, resource requirements, desired protein concentration, and the functional properties required by manufacturers. Both methods can support the production of ingredients for different nutritional and food applications across the Middle East and Africa.

Sports nutrition food uses pea protein isolate in products such as protein powders, nutrition bars, meal replacements, and other fitness-oriented foods that provide convenient sources of plant-based protein. Energy drinks can incorporate pea protein into nutritional beverage formulations designed for consumers seeking convenient products with added protein. Health food applications include protein-enriched snacks, functional foods, nutritional products, and wellness-focused formulations. Pet food manufacturers may use pea protein isolate as part of plant-based or blended protein formulations according to the nutritional requirements of their products. The Others category covers applications such as bakery products, prepared foods, dietary products, and specialized nutritional formulations. Increasing awareness of plant-based nutrition and growing interest in protein-enriched foods and beverages are creating opportunities for pea protein isolate across these application areas in the Middle East and Africa.

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The Middle East and African pea protein isolate market is segmented by country: UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Rest of MEA. The UAE dominated the market with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The pea protein isolate market in the region is set to experience substantial growth. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets, the increasing awareness of health among consumers, and the growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives. With a large population and evolving dietary preferences, the region offers an attractive market potential for manufacturers and suppliers of pea protein isolate.

The consumption of high-protein diets has witnessed significant growth, driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers. To meet the nutritional needs of busy lifestyles, consumers are turning to packaged food items, creating opportunities for pea protein in the market. As a result, manufacturers of packaged meals are incorporating pea protein isolate and other nutrient-rich components into their products.

Pea protein finds applications in various products, including food beverages, nutritional supplements, and animal feed. It is used in plant-based meat alternatives, protein bars, and dairy substitutes in the food and beverage industry.

Roquette Freres Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA Burcon NutraScience Corporation AGT Food and Ingredients Ingredion Incorporated

June 2026: Roquette expanded its plant protein application support network in the Middle East by strengthening technical collaboration with regional food manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of pea protein isolate in plant-based food and beverage formulations. May 2026: Ingredion Incorporated introduced new pea protein isolate solutions for meat alternatives and high-protein beverages, expanding its plant-based ingredient portfolio available to food manufacturers across the Middle East and Africa. March 2026: Burcon NutraScience Corporation entered into a commercial partnership with a regional ingredient distributor to expand the availability of its pea protein isolate ingredients across Middle Eastern food and beverage markets. June 2025: Cosucra Groupe Warcoing strengthened its international commercial footprint by expanding the supply of pea protein isolate ingredients to distributors serving food and nutrition manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa.