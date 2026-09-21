'Roachie' At Mumbai JW Marriott: Cockroach Crawls Onto Doctor's Dinner Table, Video Goes Viral

A dinner at the luxury JW Marriott in Mumbai took an unexpected turn after cardiologist Dr Ashok Seth spotted a baby cockroach crawling around his table. The doctor shared a video of the insect at the hotel's Romano restaurant in Sahar, Mumbai, and his sarcastic post about the encounter quickly went viral on social media.

Dr Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, posted the video on X after the incident on Saturday night. He gave the unexpected guest the name“Roachie” and questioned the hygiene standards at the high-end restaurant.

In his post, Seth wrote:“Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. 'Roachie'– a baby cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, Saturday night.” He added that the group tried to persuade the cockroach to leave, but it refused to move.

Watch the viral video here:

Look who came for dinner unexpectedly. 'Roachie' - a baby *cockroach was on our table wanting to share our dinner at the Romano restaurant at JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai, Saturday night*!!! Despite our persuasion ' Roachie' refused to leave. Maybe wanted Piazza and not... twitter/w1h92KZiaU

- Dr. Ashok Seth (@Dr_AshokSeth) September 20, 2026

Taking a sarcastic dig at the situation, the cardiologist joked that the insect perhaps wanted“Pizza and not Pasta” before saying the encounter had ruined their appetite and prompted them to leave the restaurant.

Seth also tagged Tukaram Munde, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration chief, while pointing out that the incident had occurred in his“territory” and suggesting that the matter should be looked into.

The post attracted reactions from social media users, with several people expressing surprise at the presence of a cockroach on a dining table at a luxury hotel. Some users also called for an inspection of the restaurant and its hygiene practices.

Marriott Bonvoy Assist responded to Seth's post, apologising for the incident and saying that the company would look into the matter.“Hello Dr Ashok, thank you for letting us know. We take this matter seriously. We would like to look into it for you,” the customer support account replied.

Hello Dr. Ahok, thank you for letting us know. We take this matter seriously. We would like to look into it for you. Could you please DM us your first, last name, and your confirmation number?

- Marriott Bonvoy Assist (@MBonvoyAssist) September 20, 2026

The incident comes amid wider attention on food safety and hygiene standards at restaurants and hotels. India Today also noted that FSSAI had issued notices in August to two five-star hotels in Delhi's Aerocity, including JW Marriott, following inspections that identified food safety, hygiene, storage and licensing violations.

As Dr Seth's video continued circulating online, the unexpected“Roachie” dinner guest became the focus of a viral social media discussion about hygiene at premium dining establishments.