Tea Stains On Sofa? Try These Easy Home Remedies To Remove Stubborn Marks

Tea spills on sofas are common but can leave stubborn stains, especially on light-coloured fabrics. Acting quickly is key, and a few simple home remedies can help remove them easily.

You must act fast if you just spilled the tea. You should take a dry cloth or tissue paper and gently press it over the stain to soak up the liquid. You must never rub the cloth on the fabric. Rubbing pushes the tea deeper into the cushion and makes the stain bigger. You need to absorb the excess tea as quickly as possible.

You can take some lukewarm water in a bowl and mix a few drops of dishwashing liquid or liquid soap into it. You should dip a clean cloth in this soapy water and gently dab it on the stained area. You must make sure the cloth is not dripping wet. Your sofa will take a long time to dry if too much water seeps inside. You can keep dabbing gently until the stain fades away.

You can mix equal parts of white vinegar and water to tackle older, dried tea stains. You must test this mixture on a hidden corner of the sofa before applying it directly to the main stain. You should proceed only if the fabric colour does not fade or change. You can then apply the mix to the stain and wipe the area clean with a damp cloth.

You must dry the sofa completely after cleaning the stain. You can open the windows for cross ventilation or simply switch on the ceiling fan. You should avoid pouring excess water on the sofa during the cleaning process. Your sofa will start smelling bad if moisture stays trapped inside the cushions. You should always check what suits your sofa fabric before trying any home remedy.