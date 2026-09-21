Chinese Man Sues AI Firm After Chatbot Picks Mother's Burial Date, Family Faces Misfortune

A man in eastern China has taken an AI company to court after following a chatbot's recommendation for his mother's burial date, later claiming that the decision was linked to misfortune that struck his family. According to Jimu News, Shi, from Jiashan county in Zhejiang province, lost his mother to a sudden illness in April. As the youngest of five siblings, he wanted to ensure that her burial took place on an auspicious date in accordance with traditional beliefs.

In Chinese culture, such dates are often determined using traditional almanacs based on ancient beliefs surrounding celestial movements and are considered by some families when making important life decisions.

Shi and his family initially consulted a feng shui master, who recommended April 20 for the burial. However, Shi became uneasy after noticing that it was the fourth day following his mother's death. Local customs in the area reportedly consider even-numbered days to be unlucky.

Seeking a second opinion, Shi turned to an AI chatbot.

The chatbot recommended April 19 and also advised the family to burn paper horses and paper money before the funeral procession. The traditional practice is believed to provide the deceased with necessities for their journey into the afterlife.

Shi followed the chatbot's instructions. But the AI's advice soon became confusing.

While it recommended a burial time between 7am and 9am, the chatbot also indicated that April 19 was not an auspicious date.

By then, however, Shi had already informed relatives about the funeral arrangements and said changing the date was no longer an option.

The situation took another turn after the funeral when one of Shi's relatives was seriously injured in a traffic accident. The exact timing of the accident was not disclosed.

Some family members subsequently linked the incident to the burial date, believing that the funeral had disturbed the family's feng shui and brought bad luck.

Shi, who frequently used the AI chatbot for tasks including organising work contracts, said he felt the chatbot had provided misleading information. He claimed the episode contributed to tensions within his family.

He eventually filed a lawsuit against the AI company's operator, seeking an apology and compensation. The same chatbot reportedly helped Shi prepare his legal documents and understand the procedures involved in pursuing the case. The amount of compensation he is seeking has not been disclosed.

The company involved is Beijing Chuntian Zhiyun Technology. Its terms of use state that AI-generated content is intended only for reference and does not amount to professional advice. Users also agree to the relevant service terms when using the software.

The case has recently been heard by a local court and remains ongoing.

The company argued that there had been no online infringement. Shi, however, challenged the terms, arguing that the user agreement unfairly placed responsibility on users, failed to provide sufficient warnings and did not adequately address how information sources used by the AI were reviewed.