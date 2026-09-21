Muezzin Of Makkah's Grand Mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani Passes Away

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani, the muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, died in the early hours of Monday, September 21, according to Inside the Haramain.

His final call to prayer at the Grand Mosque was the first Fajr adhan on Monday, marking his last call from Islam's holiest mosque.

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Sources close to the late Saudi muezzin said his funeral prayer will be held on Monday after Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, according to Saudi media.

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Background

Born in Madinah in 1976, Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani grew up in a religious household and was deeply influenced by his grandfather, who was a memoriser of the Quran. He later earned an academic qualification in Qur'anic Studies.

His journey as a muezzin began so early at the age of 15, when he started calling the adhan at a neighbourhood mosque in Madinah.

He continued serving as a muezzin alongside three neighbours on a rotating basis until he graduated from college before stepping away for a period due to teaching commitments outside Madinah.

In 1428 AH (2007–2008), he was invited to resume calling the adhan at Masjid Al-Maddah, where he continued until he was given the opportunity to serve as a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. He was formally appointed to the role in 1439 AH (2017–2018).

Having grown up in Madinah, Sheikh Ibrahim was deeply influenced by the Madinan tradition and style of the adhan.

He also became familiar with the distinctive Makkan style during visits to Makkah with his father, where he met Sheikh Abdul Latif Mulla, a former muezzin of the Grand Mosque and a friend of his grandfather.

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