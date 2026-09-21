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Indus Towers' CSR Initiatives Positively Impact 33.88 Million Lives Across India In FY26
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 21, 2026: As digital infrastructure continues to connect millions, true progress lies in creating capability equality, ensuring that every individual, irrespective of geography, gender or socio-economic background, has access to the opportunities, skills and resources needed to participate meaningfully in India's growth story. Indus Towers Limited, through its flagship CSR programmes, Saksham and Pragati, is contributing to this vision, positively impacting 33.88 million lives in FY26 and taking its cumulative reach to 90 million lives across India.
At the heart of Indus Towers' social impact approach lies a commitment to empower communities with digital skills, education, healthcare access, livelihood opportunities and sustainable infrastructure. The Company's interventions are designed to support the vision of a participatory India, where development is driven not only for communities but with communities. The aim is to work closely with local stakeholders, government institutions, implementation partners and beneficiary groups to identify needs, create solutions and build long-term community ownership.
Speaking on the Company's CSR initiatives, Mr. Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said, "India's development journey will be truly transformative only when growth becomes inclusive and participatory. At Indus Towers, we believe that sustainable progress begins with capability equality, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity, resources and support needed to realise their potential. Through our CSR programmes, we are focused on empowering communities with knowledge, skills and opportunities that help them participate meaningfully in India's economic and social progress. By working closely with communities, implementation partners and government institutions, we aim to create lasting impact that strengthens resilience, fosters inclusion and contributes to nation-building. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our reach and deepening our contribution towards a more inclusive, empowered and future-ready India."
The programmes are aligned with several national development priorities and flagship government initiatives, including Digital India, Skill India Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, National Education Policy 2020, PM eVIDYA, and the Aspirational Districts Programme, while also contributing to multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through this alignment, Indus Towers helps translate national aspirations into meaningful grassroots outcomes.
Over the years, the Company has developed a diverse portfolio of interventions aimed at addressing critical development challenges across underserved regions of the country. With a long-term ambition of positively impacting 150 million lives by 2030, Indus Towers will continue to deepen its engagement with underserved communities through scalable, high-impact interventions that create measurable and sustainable outcomes.
Leveraging its extensive nationwide presence, technology-led approach and deep understanding of local realities, Indus Towers aims to continue contributing meaningfully to India's priorities around digital inclusion, human capital development, environmental sustainability, women's empowerment and equitable economic growth.
About Indus Towers Limited
Indus Towers Limited is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The Company's portfolio of over 2,67,611 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence across all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been an industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.
At the heart of Indus Towers' social impact approach lies a commitment to empower communities with digital skills, education, healthcare access, livelihood opportunities and sustainable infrastructure. The Company's interventions are designed to support the vision of a participatory India, where development is driven not only for communities but with communities. The aim is to work closely with local stakeholders, government institutions, implementation partners and beneficiary groups to identify needs, create solutions and build long-term community ownership.
Speaking on the Company's CSR initiatives, Mr. Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers Limited, said, "India's development journey will be truly transformative only when growth becomes inclusive and participatory. At Indus Towers, we believe that sustainable progress begins with capability equality, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity, resources and support needed to realise their potential. Through our CSR programmes, we are focused on empowering communities with knowledge, skills and opportunities that help them participate meaningfully in India's economic and social progress. By working closely with communities, implementation partners and government institutions, we aim to create lasting impact that strengthens resilience, fosters inclusion and contributes to nation-building. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our reach and deepening our contribution towards a more inclusive, empowered and future-ready India."
The programmes are aligned with several national development priorities and flagship government initiatives, including Digital India, Skill India Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, National Education Policy 2020, PM eVIDYA, and the Aspirational Districts Programme, while also contributing to multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through this alignment, Indus Towers helps translate national aspirations into meaningful grassroots outcomes.
Over the years, the Company has developed a diverse portfolio of interventions aimed at addressing critical development challenges across underserved regions of the country. With a long-term ambition of positively impacting 150 million lives by 2030, Indus Towers will continue to deepen its engagement with underserved communities through scalable, high-impact interventions that create measurable and sustainable outcomes.
Leveraging its extensive nationwide presence, technology-led approach and deep understanding of local realities, Indus Towers aims to continue contributing meaningfully to India's priorities around digital inclusion, human capital development, environmental sustainability, women's empowerment and equitable economic growth.
About Indus Towers Limited
Indus Towers Limited is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The Company's portfolio of over 2,67,611 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence across all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been an industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.
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