French Court To Hear Case Brought By Mexican Indigenous Community Against French Company EDF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hearing in the Unión Hidalgo v. EDF case will take place on 24 September in Paris

PARIS and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly six years of legal proceedings, ProDESC today announced that the Paris Judicial Court will examine on September 24 at 1:30 p.m. the merits of the case filed by members of the Indigenous community of Unión Hidalgo, Oaxaca, against Électricité de France (EDF), regarding the Gunaa Sicarú wind project.

This is the first case in France under the Duty of Vigilance Law concerning potential violations of Indigenous and collective rights. The community maintains that EDF failed to respect its right to consultation, the collective nature of its land, and its right to give free, prior and informed consent (FPIC). The project was also associated with community polarization, intimidation, harassment, and attacks against human rights defenders.

EDF ended the project in January 2026, but proceedings continue because of the harm already caused and the broader implications for other communities.

“Although we managed to stop the project, what we went through cannot be erased. Taking this case to court in France means our voice can be heard beyond Mexico. We hope it helps ensure that other communities do not have to go through the same thing and shows that no energy can be called clean if it does not respect our rights,” said Guadalupe Ramírez, a member of the Unión Hidalgo community.

“In Latin America and the Global South, we see a recurring pattern: megaprojects arrive under the promise of development or the energy transition, but end up violating rights. There is no just transition if communities' rights are violated,” said Alejandra Ancheita, Executive Director of ProDESC.

“Against a backdrop of weakening due diligence mechanisms, this case takes on even greater significance. Companies' human rights obligations do not end at the borders of the country where they are headquartered,” said Guillermo Torres, Legal Coordinator at ProDESC.

Media Information

Hearing: September 24, 2026, 1:30 p.m.

Location: Paris Judicial Court

Representatives from ECCHR and CCFD-Terre Solidaire will be in Paris and available for interviews and statements before and after the hearing.

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Interview requests / press contacts:

Valeria Berumen

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Sophie Rebours

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