FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lexi Johnson, entrepreneur and mother, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building a six-figure resale business while navigating the demands of motherhood, faith, and entrepreneurship.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's websiteIn her episode, Johnson will explore how mothers can continue pursuing their ambitions while raising children and managing a demanding business. She breaks down how prioritizing faith, embracing hard work, and being honest about the challenges of entrepreneurship can help mothers build businesses without giving up on their dreams.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on balancing motherhood, faith, and business while staying committed to long-term goals.Lexi's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Lexi Johnson to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 21, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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