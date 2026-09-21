FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sophia Felix, founder of HBM Talent & Management, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, trust, and purpose can shape effective leadership and long-term professional relationships.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Felix explores the value of education, persistence, and giving back, while breaking down how hands-on mentorship and developing other leaders can create lasting impact.Sophia's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Sophia Felix

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Sophia Felix Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 21, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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