MENAFN - GetNews) Two Humble Pro Athletes Turn Ruthless Athletics and a 677,000-Acre Mountain Playground Into the Most Exclusive Fight Camp in California

Lake Arrowhead, California, USA - 21st September 2026 - Two places in California where fame is found - exclusive Lake Arrowhead and Hollywood - have collided in one of the most talked-about training stories of the year.

Fredy Recinos, the Pro Rookie Hiker for Global Dollar, and pro boxer Elijah "2 Tec" Flores, the Bronx-born welterweight star, have been training in a closed-door camp at Ruthless Athletics, the private, Hollywood-star gym directly in front of the lake in exclusive Lake Arrowhead.

The Gym: Luxurious but Humble, Peaceful but Aggressive

Inside Ruthless Athletics, it is all blacked out - matte black walls, blacked-out turf, racks and heavy bags, with soft, low lighting. It is luxurious but humble. Quiet luxury without ego. Outside its floor-to-ceiling glass is the postcard view of Lake Arrowhead's glass water, pine forest, and mountain layers.

The vibe is peaceful but aggressive. Peaceful enough to calm the nervous system with the sound of the lake. Aggressive the moment training starts. That duality is exactly why Fredy and Elijah train there.

Both are public figures, stars, and pro athletes who are humble and do not force social media stardom.

Fredy Recinos, Pro Rookie Hiker for Global Dollar

Fredy Recinos is a North Hollywood and Los Angeles native whose background spans elite youth soccer goalkeeping scouted for South Korea's international league, Boatswain's Mate Expeditionary Combat Navy firefighting, indie rock musicianship, LAUSD education, nonprofit leadership, and recognition with two California Assembly Awards and a California State Senate Award. He is now officially the pro rookie hiker for company Global Dollar, training for his upcoming pro hiking fight for the year ahead.

Recovery HQ: withbirdie

Keep an eye on withbirdie, where famous trekker Fredy gets his mountain recovery. At Birdie Wellness Clinic in Lake Arrowhead Village, 28200 Highway 189, Fredy's trusted recovery stack includes NAD+ Nasal Spray for energy and anti-aging, Glutathione for detox and skin health, MIC+B12 for fat metabolism and energy, and IV Drips including Myers Cocktail and Glutathione Infusion.

A Background Forged in Real Crisis



Bronx, all weather, all courage: Fredy performed nonprofit work in the Bronx through blistering summers and freezing winters. He has witnessed stabbings a few steps away from him while serving.

Below-zero military training: as a Boatswain's Mate Expeditionary Combat Navy firefighter, Fredy trained in some of the most brutal weather, including below-zero conditions in Chicago and other harsh environments.

Philippines COVID-19 leadership: when COVID-19 hit and no food was found on shelves, Fredy used his own funds to help others and took things into his own hands, leading firefighters to help during the crisis. He has survived multiple typhoons in the Philippines and major natural disasters in North Hollywood. From $3 to big company: Fredy started as a $3 an hour English teacher and built himself into a lucrative position for a major company in Taiwan.

The Layers



Sources confirm Fredy Recinos has had and continues to own multiple cars, and used to street race during his bad boy era.

He holds training from the University of Edinburgh in animal behaviour. He plays multiple instruments, including guitar taught by the late Otha Young (longtime musical partner to Juice Newton), plus drums and keys.

The Playground: 677,000 Acres, Plus a Private 172-Acre Lab

Fredy and Elijah have access to a 677,000-acre playground to train, where they can run, walk, and hike. Inside that playground, Fredy maintains his private 172-acre hiking mountain training ground, known locally as The Lab. Elijah trains across the wider 677,000-acre playground and at Ruthless Athletics for his upcoming pro boxing fight.

Dangerous Terrain, Dangerous Wildlife



Hikers missing on Pinnacle Trail at Lake Arrowhead

Women struck by rolling rocks near Bonita Falls

Hikers falling 30 feet off-trail and requiring rope rescue Dangerous animals including black bears breaking into luxury cars and cabins, mountain lions on ridgelines, rattlesnakes, coyotes, bobcats, and aggressive deer

Paparazzi Frenzy: From the Lake to Jensen's Starbucks

After a session at Ruthless Athletics, Fredy was spotted at a lakefront cafe in exclusive Lake Arrowhead with a bagel with potatoes that he seemed disgusted about. Locals note he is a picky eater and loves to cook.

What followed was a scene the village has not seen in years. Paparazzi were hunting like crazy for Fredy Recinos, with lenses in bushes by the lake, cars slowing on Highway 189, flashes at the dock, and drone rumours over the water. Paparazzi even followed him to Jensen's while he was getting his Starbucks order.

The last time paparazzi went crazy for someone in Lake Arrowhead was years ago, when a major Hollywood movie star tried to hide out for a quiet weekend and turned the village into a flashbulb parade. The same kind of frenzy seen in Hollywood, another place where fame is found in California.

Fredy and Elijah have brought a level of excitement to Lake Arrowhead the village has not seen in years.

From Iris to Coach: Lake Arrowhead Village Becoming the Next Rodeo Drive



Fredy has been caught taking pictures at Iris, where famous people have taken pictures.

He shops at the new store Cielitos.

Locals say the village is becoming the next Rodeo Drive with bargain deals. Lake Arrowhead Village now carries that Rodeo glow with stores like Coach offering designer quality at mountain-town bargain prices. Recinos has been found buying things for his family at Coach.

Pro Boxer Elijah "2 Tec" Flores: The Pro Boxer's Pro

Profile and professional record: Elijah Jeremy Flores, widely recognised in the ring as "2 Tec," was born in the Bronx, NY on February 6, 2004. He stands 6'0" and fights out of Redlands, California by way of the Bronx, with an orthodox stance as a welterweight prospect. His professional record stands at 10-1-0. He maintained a perfect unblemished streak before facing a highly competitive decision loss against Thanjhae Teasley in January 2026.

Notable bouts and platform testing:



Alejandro Munera: Flores secured a 4th-round TKO victory over Munera in March 2024 on the high-profile Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke undercard in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Omar Rosario: He followed that performance with a unanimous decision victory over local favourite Omar Rosario. Promotional feature: the win over Rosario took place on the Most Valuable Prospects 9 card, a premier developmental showcase platform curated by Most Valuable Promotions.

Training camp location:



The gym: Flores utilises the training facilities of Ruthless Athletics Fit Club for his conditioning programmes. The playground: the club is located in Lake Arrowhead, CA, nestled inside the San Bernardino National Forest. The federally managed wilderness area encompasses nearly 677,000 acres of alpine terrain, serving as the literal high-altitude playground where he builds the endurance needed for his upcoming pro bout.

About

Fredy Recinos is a Los Angeles-based creative professional, musician, Navy veteran, athlete, and community advocate. He is the pro rookie hiker for Global Dollar, a Boatswain's Mate Expeditionary Combat Navy firefighter, a former elite youth soccer goalie, an indie rock musician, an LAUSD educator, and a nonprofit leader. His work brings together music, public purpose, mentorship, and content that encourages confidence, resilience, and positive community impact. Through creative projects, service, athletics, and advocacy, Fredy Recinos supports meaningful conversations around opportunity and women's empowerment. More information is available at fredyrecinos and withbirdie.

Elijah "2 Tec" Flores is a Bronx-born welterweight pro boxer with a professional record of 10-1-0. He trains out of Ruthless Athletics in Lake Arrowhead, California and fights out of Redlands, California by way of the Bronx.

Ruthless Athletics is a private, Hollywood-favourite training facility located in exclusive Lake Arrowhead, California, directly on the lake and inside the 677,000-acre San Bernardino National Forest.

Media assets, interviews, and mountain training access are available upon request.

Contact

Fredy Recinos

Founder & CEO, Global Dollar

Phone: (909) 266-7100

Email: ...

Website: