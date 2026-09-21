Saamana Slams Mahayuti Govt Over 'Dry Fruit Feast' At Drought Review Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a sharp attack on the MahaYuti government, accusing it of displaying insensitivity and extravagance at a time when large parts of Maharashtra are grappling with drought-like conditions caused by scanty rainfall.

The Thackeray camp, in the party mouthpiece Saamana, warned that Maharashtra is falling under a "demonic rule of fear, hunger, and thirst" as the monsoon retreats, leaving behind the grim shadow of severe drought.

"Farmers across Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are left utterly helpless as standing crops -- including soybean, cotton, bajra, maize, tur, moong, and urad -- have completely dried up and been ruined. Despite the widespread crop failure, the government is caught up in political manoeuvring and self-serving rivalry instead of focusing on relief," it remarked.

The editorial highlighted a recent incident in Nanded, where State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane held an administrative review meeting on the drought situation. Pictures surfaced showing ministers, MLAs, and MPs feasting on plates of cashews, almonds, and premium dry fruits during the meeting. Saamana editorial labelled the spectacle as "rubbing salt on the open wounds of farmers," contrasting the crying farmers in dried-up fields with politicians burping in air-conditioned rest houses.

Adding fuel to the outrage, Shinde faction MP Bandu Jadhav callously defended the feast, stating, "Why make such a fuss over cashews and almonds, brother? I was starving, so I ate them. Why create chaos over Rs 500-Rs 1,000 worth of dry fruits?"

The editorial termed this remark inhuman, pointing out that those who swallowed thousands of crores are still unsatisfied. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis deflected blame onto the administration, saying such feasting was improper and urging officials to remain sensitive.

However, Thackeray camp fired back, noting that the Chief Minister is the head of the administration and that politicians should have felt enough shame to reject the spread presented to them. The editorial expressed deep skepticism regarding the government's assurances of official crop assessments (panchnamas) and financial aid.

The editorial mocked the state's previously announced farm loan waiver, noting that while three lists were allegedly published, the ground reality is so stark that one could offer a "Rs 5,000 reward to anyone who can actually find a farmer who received a loan waiver".

Concerns were raised that, just like development funds, drought relief funds will be distributed purely on partisan lines -- favoring constituencies with ruling-party MLAs while discriminating against opposition areas, alleged the editorial.

The editorial also criticised the burning of oil to light thousands of lamps for the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations, asking if such grand gestures would do anything to lift the shadow of drought from the state.

To immediately alleviate the plight of farmers, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena made a slew of suggestions. It has called upon the government to declare an official statewide drought without waiting for formal procedural delays, adhering to the recommendation of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, provide immediate direct assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers, execute a full and blanket waiver of all agricultural loans without arbitrary conditions and waive tuition fees for the children of drought-affected farmers.

Further, the Thackeray camp has suggested that the government should set up fodder camps (chara chhawani) and ensure drinking water availability across affected regions, convene a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and form an all-party task force, putting politics aside to manage drought mitigation.

The editorial concluded that while the drought facing Maharashtra's farmers is grave, the "abundance of dry fruits" enjoyed by ruling politicians amidst agricultural distress is truly shameful.