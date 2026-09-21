'We Should Respect That Country's Laws': Islamic Scholar On Italy's Proposed Burqa Ban In Schools

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Islamic scholar Mufti Wajahat Qasmi, reacting to Italy's proposed restrictions on burqas and niqabs in schools, said countries should be free to introduce measures they consider necessary for security, protection and maintaining order, and that such laws should be respected.

“If every country takes certain measures for its security, protection or to put things in order, then we should respect that country's laws. Obviously, if Italy has made such a law, it would have been made keeping the situation in its country in mind, so we will respect it,” Qasmi said.

His remarks came after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined proposed changes to the country's education system, including a plan to ban burqas and niqabs in schools. The proposed measures also include restrictions on the number of foreign students who can be placed in individual classes.

Meloni announced the proposals on Sunday while addressing a gathering of the youth wing of her nationalist-conservative Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. Immigration is expected to remain a prominent issue in Italian political debate ahead of the country's next general election.

The proposed education measures also include mandatory Italian-language lessons for parents of foreign students who are considered to have“serious difficulties integrating into the school system”. The government has presented the measures in the context of integration and the functioning of Italy's education system.

Qasmi's comments focussed on the principle of respecting laws enacted by individual countries, while acknowledging that such measures are generally introduced with domestic circumstances in mind.

Separately, Qasmi also reacted to the postponement of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and criticised the organisation's activities.

“The Personal Law Board is not an organisation that should be given permission to carry out such activities. From triple talaq to the Waqf Bill, the Muslim Personal Law Board has continuously incited Muslims. There are several people in the Muslim Personal Law Board whom I want to expose, who have continuously provoked Muslims against the Prime Minister. I believe this is politics that spreads hatred and is not appropriate. Therefore, I do not think they should be given permission anywhere. Despite this, they held a press conference and tried to heat up the atmosphere, which is condemnable,” he said.