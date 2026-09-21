10 UP Gang Members Held In Kerala For Copper Wire Thefts

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Kerala police in Thrissur and Kannur have arrested 10 members of an Uttar Pradesh-based gang accused of travelling to Kerala to steal copper wires and valuables from locked houses and offices, uncovering an unusual modus operandi in the process, officials said on Monday.

The gang members, all natives of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, used to fly to Kerala while sending their two-wheelers ahead by train, police said.

The modus operandi came to light during the interrogation of Rehan, one of the gang members taken into custody by the Thrissur police.

According to police, Rehan told investigators that the gang would send their motorcycles from their hometown to railway stations in Kochi before boarding flights to Kerala. After landing, the members would collect their two-wheelers and split into smaller groups to scout for targets.

Locked houses and offices containing large quantities of copper wire were among their preferred targets, police said. Telephone exchanges and similar establishments were particularly attractive because of the quantity of copper wiring.

After identifying a target, the gang would allegedly break in, steal copper wires and other valuables and sell the material before moving on to another location.

Acting on the information provided by Rehan, police arrested four members of the gang from Kochi. Another five were arrested from Kannur while they were allegedly engaged in their activities.

With Rehan, the number of arrested gang members has risen to 10. Police said the gang had been operating in other states using a similar method.

Investigators are now checking their possible involvement in theft cases reported elsewhere, besides examining the extent of their activities in Kerala.

The investigation has also revealed the extent to which the gang had planned its movements.

By sending their motorcycles to Kerala by train before flying down, they were able to have their own vehicles ready for use immediately after landing.

The police are now questioning the arrested persons to establish the full network, identify the places targeted by the gang and trace the stolen copper and other material.