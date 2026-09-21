Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Japan For Historic T20I, Asian Games

The Indian team arrived in Japan for their historic one-off T20I game against Japan and their Asian Games men's cricket tournament, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sharing the arrival visuals on Monday.

Posting on their X, BCCI posted the video of the Indian men's team, featuring stars like Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi among others reaching Japan and being welcomed warmly by fans, some of who also got to click pictures with the players.

Touchdown Tokyo All smiles as #TeamIndia has arrived for their historic one-off T20I against Japan and the #AsianGames 2026 campaign twitter/GfoJBVVknY - BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2026

Ishan Kishan was captured saying, "Konnichiwa and Arigato", which is Japanese for 'Hello and Thank you'.

India, which clinched the Gold medal in the previous edition of the Asian Games under captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, will play their first match at the 2026 edition on September 28 in the quarter-final stage.

Suzuki Cup: A Historic T20I

The Suzuki Cup, the name for the historic India-Japan T20I celebrating India's 75 years of diplomatic relations with Japan, will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on September 22.

India's Squad for Japan T20I & Asian Games

India's squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam. (ANI)

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