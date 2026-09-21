Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Kiccha Sudeep Nominates Everyone, Issues Major Eviction Warning - Read On

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 witnessed its first emergency alarm, sparking panic among contestants. Host Kiccha Sudeep directly nominated everyone and warned that anyone could be asked to leave anytime.

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 house just saw its first-ever emergency alert. The sudden alarm shocked the sleepy contestants. They woke up in a hurry and got ready to run outside. Host Kiccha Sudeep then appeared on the TV screen, announced the emergency, and warned them to prepare for an exit before disappearing.

The reality show completed fifteen days recently. But the emergency alarm rang for the first time in Kannada television history. The entire house turned completely red with warning lights, signaling a major danger ahead.

The loud emergency alarm panicked all the housemates. They jumped out of their beds and ran straight to the living area. The scared contestants stood together and kept asking each other about the situation. But nobody had any real answers to share.

Host Kiccha Sudeep appeared on the TV screen with a serious message. He told the housemates that an emergency has hit their journey. He directly nominated every single contestant and clearly stated that nobody is safe this week. He asked everyone to stay ready for a sudden exit.

The housemates stood completely stunned after hearing Kiccha Sudeep. They never expected such a massive twist just two weeks into the show. The contestants entered the Bigg Boss house as flight passengers, but they are now struggling to survive this sudden emergency.

Host Kiccha Sudeep eliminated Modern Mahakavi Manju and Kiran Shastri during the second-week panchayat. However, Manju returned to the house shortly after. Kiran Shastri did not come back and reportedly went to the secret room. Kiccha Sudeep had already clarified that these two contestants would not face actual elimination even if they stepped out.