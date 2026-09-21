Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Damage Crops In South Waziristan's Wana

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Heavy rain and hailstorms in various areas of Wana tehsil in South Waziristan have damaged standing crops, causing financial losses for farmers.

The affected farmers have called on the relevant authorities to immediately conduct a survey of the losses and take steps to compensate them financially.

According to local residents, crops in several areas were damaged by the rain and hailstorm, creating difficulties for farmers.

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The affected farmers have urged the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to assess their losses and provide compensation.

They said the area had suffered losses from natural disasters in the past as well, but some affected farmers had still not received full financial compensation.