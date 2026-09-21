Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of People Injured In Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Five

Number Of People Injured In Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Five


2026-09-21 02:14:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Four people were injured when one of the high-rise buildings was hit. Another person was injured in a different building,” he wrote.

The official specified that three men and two women were injured.

“All emergency services are on the scene. We are helping people and dealing with the aftermath of the strikes,” Semikin noted.

Read also: Russian forces attack high-rise building and shopping center in Zaporizhzhia

As reported by Ukrinform, last night the Russian military attacked high-rise buildings, a shopping center, and an educational institution in Zaporizhzhia.

MENAFN21092026000193011044ID1111689317



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search