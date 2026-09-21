Number Of People Injured In Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Five
“Four people were injured when one of the high-rise buildings was hit. Another person was injured in a different building,” he wrote.
The official specified that three men and two women were injured.
“All emergency services are on the scene. We are helping people and dealing with the aftermath of the strikes,” Semikin noted.Read also: Russian forces attack high-rise building and shopping center in Zaporizhzhia
As reported by Ukrinform, last night the Russian military attacked high-rise buildings, a shopping center, and an educational institution in Zaporizhzhia.
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