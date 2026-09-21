Russia Loses 1,660 Soldiers And Three Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army has also lost 12,361 (+5) tanks, 25,365 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 50,142 (+75) artillery systems, 2,149 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,662 (+3), aircraft -442 (+0), helicopters-356 (+0), ground-based robotic systems-2,712 (+17), operational-tactical-level UAVs-527,693 (+1,728), cruise missiles – 5,111 (+0), ships/boats – 35 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 151,861 (+516), and specialized equipment – 4,729 (+13).

The data is being updated.

Russia already poses threat to all of Europe -n FM

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 20, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 211 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines, with the enemy making the most active attempts to attack in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.