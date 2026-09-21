Russian Forces Shell Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Evening, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

In the Nikopol District, the district center, as well as the Marhanetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, came under attack. An apartment building was damaged. A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Synelnykivsk District, Russian forces attacked the Vasylkivsk, Petropavlivsk, and Pokrovsk communities. A business, private homes, and cars were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, throughout the day on September 20, Russian forces attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. Five people were injured.