Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service stated this.

In the Bucha District, rescue workers extinguished a fire at a service station.

In the Fastiv District, a fire at a sawmill was extinguished.

There were no fatalities or injuries, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Number of people injured in Russian strike onrises to five

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, warehouses caught fire following a Russian attack, and one person was injured.