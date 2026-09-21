Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Kyiv Region
In the Bucha District, rescue workers extinguished a fire at a service station.
In the Fastiv District, a fire at a sawmill was extinguished.
There were no fatalities or injuries, the State Emergency Service emphasized.Read also: Number of people injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to five
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, warehouses caught fire following a Russian attack, and one person was injured.
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