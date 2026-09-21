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Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Kyiv Region

Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Kyiv Region


2026-09-21 02:14:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service stated this.

In the Bucha District, rescue workers extinguished a fire at a service station.

In the Fastiv District, a fire at a sawmill was extinguished.

There were no fatalities or injuries, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Read also: Number of people injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to five

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region, warehouses caught fire following a Russian attack, and one person was injured.

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UkrinForm

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