Norovirus Likely Behind Most Gastroenteritis Cases In Tbilisi Kindergartens

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TBILISI, Sept 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Norovirus was highly likely the cause of the vast majority of gastroenteritis cases among kindergarten children in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, as authorities investigated an outbreak in which more than 100 children required hospitalisation, Xinhua reported.

The National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said on Sunday that laboratory testing was continuing and final results would be made public.

It added that the clinical course had been favourable, with most children already recovering and expected to return to their normal routines soon.

The NCDC said it had joined the investigation after cases of gastroenteritis among kindergarten children were identified on Sept 17.

Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze said on Saturday that none of the hospitalised children had suffered complications or faced any anticipated health risks.

He added that the investigation would be conducted fully and comprehensively and that those responsible would be held accountable, with measures including terminating contracts or bringing specific individuals to justice.

--NNN-XINHUA