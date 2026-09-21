Japan Braces For Heavy Rain, Strong Winds As Typhoon Nears Eastern Coast

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Sept 21 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A large typhoon was moving toward eastern Japan's Pacific coast on Monday, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides, Kyodo News reported.

Typhoon Dujuan was projected to pass near the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from evening to late Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Bullet train services on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, which connects Tokyo and Osaka, could see delays and cancellations in the afternoon, JR Central said.

The agency said downpours stemming from linear rainbands could occur in the Kanto-Koshin region in the east as well as the Tokai region in central Japan.

The year's 25th typhoon has already disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of parts of highways in the middle of a five-day holiday period.

The typhoon, located about 110 kilometres (km) west-southwest of Hachijo Island, was moving northeast at a speed of 20 km per hour as of 10 am. It had an atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals at its centre, with maximum gusts of 198 kph, according to the agency's website.

The agency forecast up to 350 millimetres (mm) of rain in the Tokai region, 300 mm in the Kanto region and the Izu Island chain, and 200 mm in the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan in the 24 hours through 6 am Tuesday.

--NNN-KYODO