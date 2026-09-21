3 S. Korean Military Officers Injured In Unidentified Explosion During Operation At DMZ

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Yonhap) -- Three military officers were injured Monday in an unidentified explosion during a search operation at the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The explosion occurred south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the western section of the DMZ earlier in the day, according to the JCS.

The military did not specify the cause, but the accident is suspected to be a land mine explosion.

The two injured officers were transported to a hospital via an emergency helicopter, the JCS said.

--NNN-YONHAP