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Preparatory Hearing In Ramiz Mehdiyev Case To Be Held Today


2026-09-21 02:01:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The trial of former President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Ramiz Mehdiyev will be held today at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The preparatory hearing in the case will be chaired by Judge Murad Aslanov.

The indictment also names Eldar Amirov, Mehdiyev's former aide, as a defendant. His criminal case will be heard together with Mehdiyev's case.

Mehdiyev has been charged under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at forcibly seizing power), 274 (high treason), 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained through criminal means), and 311 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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