Preparatory Hearing In Ramiz Mehdiyev Case To Be Held Today
The preparatory hearing in the case will be chaired by Judge Murad Aslanov.
The indictment also names Eldar Amirov, Mehdiyev's former aide, as a defendant. His criminal case will be heard together with Mehdiyev's case.
Mehdiyev has been charged under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at forcibly seizing power), 274 (high treason), 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained through criminal means), and 311 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.
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