MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Mothercare plc

Financial outlook update

Mothercare plc ("Mothercare", "the Company"), the highly trusted British heritage brand, that connects with the parents of newborn babies and children across multiple product categories throughout their early life as parents, today announces an update on its financial outlook.

Mothercare was notified by the liquidators of Mothercare UK Limited (which entered administration in 2019), that imminently a further £0.8m cash dividend will be paid to a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This wholly owned subsidiary is the secured lender to Mothercare UK Limited (in liquidation).

Whilst this is a helpful development it does not materially change the outlook for the business nor the matters disclosed in the announcement of 18 September 2026. At this stage the outcome of the review and the longer-term solvency of the Company remains highly uncertain.

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email:...

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer



Deutsche Numis Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)

Luke Bordewich



Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Tel: 020 7220 0500

(Joint Corporate Broker)

Matt Goode

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR")). Upon the publication of this announcement, such information will no longer constitute inside information. Andrew Cook, the Company's CFO, is the person responsible for making the notification for the purposes of Article 17 of MAR.