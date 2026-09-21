Pulsar Helium Appoints David Young To The Board Of Directors And Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“ Pulsar” or the“ Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce the appointment of David T. Young to its Board of Directors and as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 21, 2026.

Dan O'Brien will continue with the Company as Vice President of Finance, with an effective date of September 21, 2026, after having formally stepped down as a director of the Company, and in addition as Chief Financial Officer on September 21, 2026.

Mr. Young has more than 25 years of experience as an investor, operator and senior executive, across energy, natural resources, infrastructure and his experience includes corporate finance, capital formation, M&A, strategic planning and public-company governance. Most recently, he served as Chief Restructuring Officer of Royal Helium Ltd., guiding the company through a complex court-supervised process completed in 2025. Previously, Mr. Young was a Principal at The Carlyle Group and a Director and investment committee member at Talara Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he held investment and advisory roles at Perella Weinberg Partners, Courage Capital Management and Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Young has served on the boards of public and private companies and has experience in corporate finance, capital formation, M&A, strategic planning, restructuring and public-company governance. He graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce.

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO of Pulsar, commented: "David joins Pulsar at an important stage in the Company's development. His combination of helium-sector knowledge, capital-markets experience and public-company governance expertise will strengthen our leadership team as we advance Topaz and pursue a disciplined path towards development and long-term value creation. I would also like to thank Dan for his contribution as CFO and a director, and I am pleased that Pulsar will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience as Vice President of Finance."

In addition, the Company announces effective September 21, 2026, the Board of Directors (the“ Board”) awarded security-based compensation to Mr. Young as an incentive to participate in the future success of the Company.

The Board awarded:



1,000,000 stock options. The stock options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and grant the optionee the right to purchase one common share (a“ Share”) at a purchase price of CAD$1.30 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted are to vest as to twenty-five percent (25%) immediately, and twenty-five percent (25%) each year thereafter.

500,000 performance share units (“ PSUs”) were awarded, under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the“ Equity Plan”). The PSUs vest as to one-third (1/3) each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date. 500,000 restricted share units (“ RSUs”) were awarded, under the Equity Plan. The RSUs vest as to one-third (1/3) each on the first, second and third anniversaries of the award date.



The stock option grant, PSU and RSU awards are pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved Stock Option Plan and Equity Plan, which conform to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

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+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)



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About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the expected contributions of Mr. Young to the Company's leadership team; the Company's plans to advance the Topaz project and pursue a disciplined path towards development and long-term value creation; the anticipated vesting of stock options, PSUs and RSUs granted to Mr. Young; and Mr. O'Brien's continued role as Vice President of Finance. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: Mr. Young will remain with the Company in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer and director; the Company will have sufficient capital and resources to fund its planned operations and development activities; general economic, financial, market and business conditions will not materially change in a manner adverse to the Company; the Company's business plans, including with respect to the Topaz project, will proceed substantially as currently contemplated; the Company will be able to retain and attract qualified personnel; and the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements, and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic data for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; the risk that the requisite state rulemaking, environmental review, permitting and implementation steps will not be completed; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under Company's profile on .

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.