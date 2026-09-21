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OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-09-21 02:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
21 September 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 14 September 2026 to 18 September 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 168,640 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


14 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 39,600 40,352 8,682 5,108
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 513.00p 513.00p 513.00p 513.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 507.00p 507.00p 507.00p 507.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 508.07p 507.98p 508.07p 508.08p



15 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 26,110 29,126 5,989 3,654
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 511.50p 511.50p 511.50p 511.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 505.00p 504.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 507.51p 507.56p 507.59p 507.55p



16 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p



17 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p



18 September 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,045 4,596 863 515
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.00p 517.50p 516.50p 517.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 510.50p 510.50p 510.50p 510.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 511.91p 511.93p 511.95p 511.94p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 338,644,515 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 338,644,515.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

  • 2026.09.18_OSBG Buyback Fills

MENAFN21092026004107003653ID1111689261



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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