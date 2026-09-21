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Half-Year Financial Report


2026-09-21 02:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Half Year Report for the period ended 31 August 2026

The unaudited NAV per share for each of the classes are reported below:

Unaudited NAV
p per share 31/08/26		 Audited NAV
p per share 28/02/26		 Change in NAV % Cumulative Dividends
p per share to 31/08/26		 Total NAV Return
p per share		 Shares in Issue
Share Class
OT1 36.6 41.1 -10.9% 55.0 91.6 5,431,655
OT2 17.3 17.6 -1.8% 22.5 39.8 5,331,889
OT3 16.7 18.9 -11.3% 42.0 58.7 6,254,596
OT4 20.4 20.4 -0.3% 48.0 68.4 10,826,748

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's unaudited Half Year Report to 31 August 2026.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the following link OT2 VCT Plc Half Year Report 31Aug26 FINAL
or the attachment shown at the bottom of the email.

The Unaudited Half Year Report may also be downloaded from the Company's website, , a website maintained by the Company's Investment Adviser, Oxford Technology Management Limited.

At 31 August 2026, the Company's issued share capital by Share Class is shown in the table above. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 27,844,888. This figure of 27,844,888 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc or contact: Lucius Cary 01865 784466


Attachment

  • OT2 VCT Plc Half Year Report 31Aug26 FINAL

MENAFN21092026004107003653ID1111689260



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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