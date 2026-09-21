Major Shareholder Announcement
Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.
- As per 14 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was above 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 15 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was below 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S. As per 16 September 2026, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was above 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.
As of 16 September 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 7,682,951 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 5.21 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
Attachment
-
BO_2617_Major shareholder announcement_UBS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment