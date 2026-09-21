Recycle Unwanted Electronics In New York State This Autumn At A Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) Collection Point

NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As autumn arrives across New York, many residents begin decluttering their homes ahead of the holiday season. While clearing out old items, it's important to remember that electronic devices such as TVs and computer monitors cannot be placed in household trash. Recycling these items helps conserve resources and keeps harmful waste out of landfills.Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) provides numerous electronics recycling locations throughout New York, making it easy to recycle items such as televisions, printers, and monitors responsibly. A full list of RLG collection sites is available on the RLG website. These drop-off locations are free of charge for households, small businesses, nonprofits, and schools.Examples of electronic devices that can be recycled include:.Computers and display devices: all-in-ones, desktops, laptops, minis, notebooks, tablets, e-readers, workstations, thin clients, smart displays, smart watches, virtual reality headsets with processors, interactive flat panel displays with processors, cathode ray tubes, and small-scale servers.Computer accessories and peripherals: monitors, 3-D printers, digital picture frames over 4 inches diagonally, document scanners, electronic keyboards and keypads, electronic mice and similar pointing devices, external hard drives, facsimile machines, label printers, desktop printers, and computer speakers.Home entertainment and small electronic equipment: cable and satellite receivers, digital converter boxes, DVD players, DVRs, handheld and standard gaming consoles, portable digital music players, projectors with DVD player capability, and VCRs.Televisions: televisions intended for home or personal useNew York law requires certain electronic items to be recycled, and doing so also supports a more sustainable, circular economy. RLG helps meet this need by providing access to certified facilities that handle e-waste safely and responsibly. As a global leader in compliance services, RLG also supports manufacturers and brands in navigating regulations related to packaging, batteries, and other materials.

Aashvi Shah

Reverse Logistics Group

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Recycle Unwanted Electronics in New York State This Autumn at a Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) Collection Point News Provided By Reverse Logistics Group September 21, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Environment, Waste Management



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